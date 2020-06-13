One person dead after early morning shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend that occurred just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, South Bend Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive at 3:53 a.m., regarding a citizen who reported gunshots being fired and observing an individual lying on the ground. Upon arriving in the neighborhood, officers found a male juvenile on the ground suffering gunshot wound injuries; he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no suspect information to release at this time, and no arrests have been made.

The identity of the juvenile victim is not being released at this time.

Relatives say they gave the victim CPR, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

They also say police used pepper spray to disperse those at the scene.

Law enforcement says there was a group of people fighting in the parking lot, and they needed to clear it for the investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.