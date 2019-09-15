One person dead after crash in Cass County

Officer were called to investigate a single vehicle personal injury accident resulting in a fatality near the intersection of California Rd. And Yaw St. in Cass County, Michigan.

24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza, was driving east bound on Yaw St. when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, causing his vehicle to overturn multiple times, ejecting Eduardo. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol use is unknown at this time and speed does appear to be a factor in this crash. Seatbelts were not used at the time of the crash. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting Deputies at the scene were Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Indian Lake Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pridecare.