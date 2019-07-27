One person dead after crash in Cass County

One person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:30 pm Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Avenue in Porter Township.

Investigation shows that a 16-year-old driver was pulling out of a driveway. As the car entered the roadway it hit a motorcycle, 25-year-old Tyler Hershberger of Three Rivers.

He was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.