One person dead after crash in Cass County

One person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in Cass County.
According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:30 pm Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Avenue in Porter Township.
Investigation shows that a 16-year-old driver was pulling out of a driveway. As the car entered the roadway it hit a motorcycle, 25-year-old Tyler Hershberger of Three Rivers.
He was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.