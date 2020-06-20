One person airlifted after motorcycle crash

One person was airlifted following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff's Deputies responded to M-62 near Beeson St. just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A motorcyclist was driving northbound on M-62 when he drove too close to the edge of the roadway, hit a patch of gravel and lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Millersburg, was taken via Medflight to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

