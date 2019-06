One of the men accused in a 2016 South Bend killing had a pretrial conference Thursday.

Presley Brown is charged in the death of 20-year-old Tyler Hurtle. Hurtle was shot and killed in October 2016 at a home on Meadow Lane.

Two other men have been charged in this case. One of them, 24-year-old Sir Lloyd, already has been sentenced to 87 years in prison. Caleb Smith, 23, is the third person charged in the shooting death.

Brown has a jury trial scheduled for July 8.