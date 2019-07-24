One of Central Park Five speaks in Benton Harbor

A jogger was raped in New York’s Central Park.

Korey Wise was one of five teenagers known as the Central Park Five who was wrongfully convicted in the 1989 rape case. He was 16 at the time.

The Central Park Five fought for their innocence. After spending years in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the crime.

Wednesday night, Wise spoke at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.

“It’s about moving forward,” Wise said.

Their story is now documented for the world to see in a dramatized miniseries called “When They See Us.”

“I saw the movie…It was inspiring. It was dramatic. I wanted to come out and hear his story,” Edward Elliott said.

Before Wise’s speech, a group of panelists encouraged the crowd to take a stand so wrongful convictions do not happen again.

“If you see something going on, you can be the person to make a change,” one panelist said.

Another panelist who teaches at a law school said she encourages her students to keep an open mind when handling cases like this.

“We resolve every doubt, every doubt, in favor of the individual in prison writing us. Whether they are innocent or guilty, they deserve our respect,” she said.

Today, Wise spends his time advocating for the rights of the wrongly convicted.

Tune in Thursday morning for an exclusive sit-down interview on 16 Morning News Now.

