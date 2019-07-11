One of Elkhart County's "Most Wanted Fugitives" caputured

A man, determined as one of Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney’s “Most Wanted fugitives, has has been captured.

Ricardo Garcia, also known as Simon Ugarte, was charged with two felony counts of Dealing in Cocaine, and an arrest warrant was issued in 2007. Garcia eluded arrest for more than a decade.

Garcia was also wanted for failing to appear for a separate charge of Forgery.

Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office released a press release on Thursday morning about Ricardo Garcia's capture:

Garcia’s name, photo, and information had been placed on the Prosecutor’s website page for “Featured Fugitives,” as well as publicized at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, and “Night Out Against Crime” community events. As a result of these efforts, a tip came into the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that Ricardo Garcia may be working at a local business.

Prosecutor’s Investigator David Floerchinger, of the Child Support Division of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, pursued the information from the tip. Photos, addresses, and phone numbers were cross matched with Garcia’s alias names, and a pattern began to emerge. Floerchinger discovered Garcia was using yet another alias, Jose Alica, using a false social security number, and working locally.

With the assistance of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, and the company that had been employing Garcia, on June 18, 2019, Garcia was apprehended without incident.

Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker is grateful that we live in a community where collaborative efforts between community members, law enforcement agencies, and the Prosecutor’s Office result in accountability for people who believe they are above the law.

