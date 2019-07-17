One of Central Park Five men to speak in Benton Harbor

Folks in Michiana will get a chance to hear from one of the teens wrongly convicted of a 1989 rape case in New York City's Central Park.

Korey Wise will speak in Benton Harbor.

At the time, the group of black Harlem teens, became known in the media as the central park five, were accused of raping a white woman.

Our partners at The Herald Palladium reports, the event titled "A Night with Korey Wise of the Central Park Exonerated Five" will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on July 24th at 6 p.m.

Of the five teens, Wise was the only one who was 16 and automatically sent to adult court.

Wise spent almost 14 years in prison until the real rapist confessed in 2001.

