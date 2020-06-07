One more sunny day before Cristobal moves in

A gorgeous evening ahead with clear skies and comfortable conditions ahead. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and bottom off in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

Monday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures, but the humidity will remain low. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days to watch as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal make it here. Clouds thicken on Tuesday with the winds picking up. Showers and some storms possible as early as the afternoon, but more likely Tuesday night. Winds will be gusting to around 40 mph late on Tuesday, and 45 mph on Wednesday as the low strengthens as it moves northward. The moisture will be picked up by a cold front that moves through Tuesday night. Showers and some thunder possible Wednesday as well, but should be clearing out by evening. The rest of the week will be cooler and mostly dry.

