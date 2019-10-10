One more nice, warm day then big changes on the way

One last nice, warm day ahead! We have some high clouds this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Temps will climb quickly today with partly cloudy skies, topping off in the mid 70s. Spotty showers will start moving in later this evening, picking up overnight. It will be quite warm with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

While Friday will be warm again, we will see periods of showers, maybe some rumbles in the afternoon. A cold front moves through late Friday afternoon into Friday evening with showers and maybe some thunder. But the bigger impact will be what it does with temperatures. We will see a huge drop, from near 70 Friday afternoon, down to the upper 30s early Saturday morning, with breezy conditions. While the rain will be done, the winds stick around on Saturday, making the high near 50 degrees feel more like low 30s. If you’re going to the ND game, be prepared for the chill! Highs will remain in the 50s into next week.

