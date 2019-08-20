One more humid day before some relief

A few spots may still see a shower or storm this evening, otherwise we will have a muggy night ahead. Rain chances continue on Wednesday as a cold front moves slowly southward through the area. Any showers or storms that we see should be pretty spotty. The front will be south of our area on Thursday, but one more upper wave moves through that could bring rain in the early half of the day, especially to our southern areas. It will still be humid through tomorrow, then cooler air and drier air moves in for Thursday with very nice conditions expected heading into the weekend.