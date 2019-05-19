One man taken to hospital after being shot in South Bend late Saturday night

South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the 2300 block of W. Western Saturday night.

According to a press release from the South Bend Police Department, officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim around 10:20 p.m. at the hospital. The victim, a 22-year-old male, has a non life threatening wound to the leg.

Around 20 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2300 block of W. Western. At that time, no victim was found.

Through the initial investigation, officers learned the victim was in a vehicle near the block when he heard shots and noticed he was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The South Bend Police Investigative Bureau is conducting interviews and continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the South Bend Police Department at 235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.