One man in the hospital after shooting in Niles

One man is in the hospital this morning after a shooting in Niles, Michigan.

Berrien County Sheriffs Office Road Patrol Personnel and the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the 900 Block of Woods Edge Dr. in Niles Township on a report of several gunshots and an individual, who was possibly injured.

When the deputies and troopers arrived on scene, they discovered that a 32-year-old male Niles area resident was shot numerous times in his buttocks and lower legs.

The 32-year-old male was transported Memorial Hospital in South Bend were he under went surgery for his injuries.

The man is in stable condition and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Berrien County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and processing of the crime scene.

The initial investigation reveals that the 32-year-old victim was standing outside of a vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex, when he was approached by unknown individual(s) in an unknown vehicle, when he was shot .

This investigation is on going and anyone with information is requested to contact the Berrien County Sheriff s Office Criminal Investigation Unit (Detective Bureau) at (269)

983 7141 ext. 7224 or Crime Stoppers at 1 900 342 Stop ( 78 67