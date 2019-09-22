One man hurt after losing control of vehicle

Cass County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on M-60 and Hospital St in Jefferson Township, Cass County Michigan.

38-year-old Daniel Green, was west bound on Hospital St when he lost control of his vehicle and ran the stop sign at M-60.

Green then ran off the roadway into the woods. He was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for injuries sustained in the crash.

No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be contributing to this accident.