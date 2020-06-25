One man dead after home invasion

A man is dead after an attempted home invasion in Berrien County, Michigan.

Officers responded to a call about a home invasion in progress on the 5500 block of Paw Paw Lake Road in Coloma Township. They were advised that the homeowner may have shot the intruder.

When they arrived, the homeowner came out of the house with his hands in the air.

Officers found the suspect, Kevin Cox, 47, dead from a single gunshot wound. Cox’s motive is unknown. Cox and the homeowner did not know each other.

Cox’s next of kin have been notified, according to police, and an autopsy is being performed in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The homeowner’s name is being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

