One man dead after Marshall County residential fire

A man is dead as a result of a residential fire in Marshall County.

Shortly after 3 P.M on Friday, fire crews were sent to a home on 19B Road, just southwest of Culver.

When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Allen Jones deceased from severe thermal burns and probable carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a release from the Marshall County Coroner, all indications say Jones was smoking with medical oxygen on while in his hospital bed, which increased the chance of a fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The fire remains under investigation.