One man dead after Elkhart shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart.

Police were called to the intersection of Cone and Woodlawn Avenue around 10:12 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police found victims with gunshot wounds.

Our crew on scene tells us two vehicles were involved in the crime scene.

A 50-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at (574) 295-2821, the Elkhart Police tip line at (574) 389-4777 or email tips @elkhartpolice.org.

