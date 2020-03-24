One local business is giving back despite financial hit during the pandemic

Despite taking a financial hit, some local businesses, like Rulli's Pizza, are helping feed the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In my forty-five plus years of being in the restaurant business, we’ve never had to lay anybody off. When we were told we had to close our bar and our restaurant portion of our business, we laid off 35 people that day," said owner of Rulli's Pizza, Sam Rulli.

The family-owned business has been around for years, so to make up for lost revenue, they had to think outside the box.

They came up with the idea to sell take-home mini pizza kits.

Each kit includes four little mini pizzas, and kids can toss on sauce, cheese and meat.

Less than a week in, they have sold over 600 kits.

Even in the uncertainty, one thing remains the same: The Rulli family continues to give back, which is something they have been doing for years.

“We’ve tried to let the churches and the school know that if there’s people that are in need and don’t have resources, we don’t want you going hungry. We want to help," said Rulli.

Rulli said if you are in need of a meal, call him at either the Elkhart or Middlebury location.

No matter the struggle, or how hard life gets, there is still room to give.

"I have a lot of friends in other businesses, and I feel terrible for what they’re going through, and I can’t say I will come out on the other side of this in one piece. I guess everyone just hang in there and do what you can. That’s all I can say," said Rulli.