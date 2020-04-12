One killed, one arrested in Kosciusko County ORV crash

A Pierceton man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash.

It happened on EMS R4 Lane just east of Ridinger Lake in Kosciusko County just after 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Jason Tolle, 45, was a passenger on the ORV. The Department of Natural Resources says he fell out of the vehicle as it made a turn. The ORV then rolled to its side and pinned Tolle.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, but died of blunt force trauma, according to our reporting partners at the Times-Union.

The driver of the ORV fled the scene, but was tracked down by a K9 unit. He is then accused of showing officers a firearm, which they reportedly had to talk him into putting down.

Joel Zehner, 39, was arrested.