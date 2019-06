One person was injured in a shooting on South Bend's southwest side early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Ewing Avenue near Brookfield Street. According to St. Joseph County dispatchers, one person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police haven't released the victim's condition or said if they have any suspects.

