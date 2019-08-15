One injured after Benton Township shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at Blossom Acres Housing in Benton Township.

The shooting happened around 2:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Highland Ave.

Officers found Dalonte Carter, 22, of Benton Harbor laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the right leg and abdomen.

Carter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not located a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (219) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

