One dead, two injured in shooting outside Orchards Mall Sunday

One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting outside Orchards Mall early Sunday morning.

Benton Township Police Sgt. Steve Morrow told our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, an 18-year-old man is dead, a 19-year-old man is in serious condition and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened after a large crowd had gathered outside the mall. As of Sunday morning, police did not know the nature of the gathering or what led up to the shooting.

The victim's names were not released Sunday.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Detective Bureau, 925-1135.

