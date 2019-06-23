One dead, six injured in car accident in Elkhart County.

One person is dead and six others are injured after a car accident in Elkhart County.

The crash happened around 8:40 saturday night near county road 48 and 127.

According to the elkhart county sheriff's office, the front end of a 2010 chevy impala struck the side of dodge ram.

The chevy driver, 39-year-old harry wells of syracuse, died from his injuries.

The dodge driver and six passengers were taken to goshen hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the elkhart county sheriff's office.