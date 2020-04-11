One dead in Benton Harbor shooting; police searching for suspect

Police in Benton Harbor are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting.

The incident happened Friday night around 10:20 pm. Officers heard multiple gunshots in the southeast area of the city.

Officers responded to the area and located 19-year-old Marcas Purnell, near the intersection of Cross Street and Bishop Avenue.

Purnell was transported to Spectrum-Lakeland Hospital where was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

BHDPS was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.