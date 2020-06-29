One dead after three-car crash in Michigan

Officials in St. Joseph County, Michigan are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday.

The crash happened on Silver Street near Hampton Road.

While driving the front wheel came off a vehicle driven by Carlos Montoya.

The wheel then rolled into the north-bound lane, causing a box truck driven by Michael Butcher to lose control and cross into oncoming traffic.

Butcher then hit a car driven by Julie Zimmerman.

Zimmerman died on scene.

Both Montoya and Butcher are expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

