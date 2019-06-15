One dead after police chase ends in crash

One person is dead after crashing into a concrete barricade during a police chase in Elkhart.

The accident happened just after 6:20 am. According to the Elkhart Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a car in the area of Bristol St and Co Rd 10.

The vehicle refused to stop and was pursued by police.

The pursuit went east on Bristol St. to Co Rd 5. The suspect vehicle then went north on Co Rd. 5.

The suspect's car then struck concrete barricades at the end of Co Rd 5.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is currently being investigated by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.