One dead after multi-vehicle crash, FACT investigating

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the U.S. 20 bypass.

Authorities were called to the bypass, just west of the Elm Road exit, at approximately 6:37 Thursday night for an accident involving four vehicles and one semi.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died - and say another person is in serious, but stable, condition.

Traffic was blocked in the westbound lane for quite some time, as there was another multi-vehicle accident near Bremen Highway.

Three people suffered minor injuries in that crash.

