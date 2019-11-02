One dead after car explosion in St. Joseph County

A man has died after a vehicle he was working on exploded.

Just after 3:30 this morning, crews were called to the 19000 block of Adams Road for a "loud explosion" heard by a neighbor.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on fire and a man's body laying dead on the ground near the vehicle.

The County Metro Homicide Unit was contacted about the incident, but it was determined that St. Joseph County Police detectives would investigate the incident along with the Clay Fire Department and the St. Joseph County Coroner’s office.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

Several people are being interviewed by detectives about the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9569.