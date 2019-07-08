One Tank Trips: Whiting, Indiana

Summer time is officially vacation season, but going on trips with the family doesn't have to break the bank.

NewsCenter 16’s Melissa Stephens has some ideas for those who want to take a trip this summer on one tank of gas.

Whiting, Indiana is about 80 miles from South Bend. The small town of about five thousand is situated on the south shore of Lake Michigan, and it’s known for its annual Pierogi Fest.

But there are plenty of other fun options in the town.

Whiting’s newest attraction is the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The museum officially opened in April 2019, and it’s 25,000 square feet and three floors of pure interaction.

The museum takes you through mascot university.

You get to learn everything there is to know about a mascot, like what it takes to be one and how it feels to wear the costume. You can even make your very own mascot.

But the museum isn’t just for kids – grown adults of all ages have fun in the interactive exhibits.

“We’ve seen adults, grown adults, you know from grandparents to millennial parents…they’re all entertained and engaged and participating in the exhibits and having as much if not more fun than the kids,” said Executive Director Orestes Hernandez.

The museum opens at 10 a.m. daily and admission costs $12. Kids under two get in for free.

For more information on the Mascot Hall of Fame, click here .

When you want to cool off, you can take a short drive over to the WhoaZone, located on the shores of Whihala Beach.

The Whoa Zone is a giant inflatable water park located about 50 yards from the shoreline, and it has plenty of obstacles.

Once you get a life jacket and go through a short safety orientation, you can swim out to the WhoaZone and experience the many obstacles it has to offer.

“it's pretty nice, I mean everything's inflatable so every morning they get out there and pump it up [and] make sure everything's ready to go for all the patrons that come out here,” said Assistant Manager Tim Colgrove.

A One-hour splash costs $23, $25 on the weekend.

A two-hour splash costs $34, $37 on the weekend.

For more information on the WhoaZone, click here .

And if you’re looking for a bite to eat before you head back to Michiana, stop at Bulldog Brewing Company located right in the heart of downtown Whiting.

The locally-owned brewery opened up in 2011, and they’re known for their unique beer and food options.

“We brew up to a thousand barrels of beer a year,” said owner Kevin Clark. “We operate a brew pub, so our food kind of links with that.”

They serve up delicious burgers, wings, fried pickles and so much more.

For more information on Bulldog Brewing Company, click here .

