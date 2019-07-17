One Tank Trips: Peru, Indiana

Summertime is officially vacation season, but going on trips with the family doesn't have to break the bank.

NewsCenter 16’s Melissa Stephens has some ideas for those who want to take a trip this summer on one tank of gas.

Peru, Indiana, is just about 70 miles south of South Bend, and it’s known as the Circus Capital of the World.

Peru is known for its annual Circus City Festival, which wows crowds with its yearly 10 indoor shows performed by roughly 200 Miami County youths, ages 7 to 21.

The festival takes place mid-July each year, and it attracts people from around the world.

“You live somewhere else, you’ve got basketball and football and baseball,” Publicity Vice President John Kirk said. “Kids here in Peru have the opportunity to be in the circus. It’s just another type of sport to them.”

The Circus City Festival goes through July 20. For more information, click here.

If you want to take a stroll back in time, head over to the Miami County Museum. Up on the second floor of the museum, you can literally walk the streets from the early 1900s.

“It’s a throwback to 100 years ago,” said Anna Pohlman, executive director of the museum. “Every window that you see and every storefront was an actual brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Peru, Indiana.”

The museum features other fascinating exhibits, including an exhibit dedicated to Peru native Cole Porter.

Admission to the museum is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, click here.

And if you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors, head to the Mississinewa Reservoir. You can swim, fish and boat on the roughly 3,300 acres of water.

Camping, hiking trails and cabin rentals are also available. For more information, click here.

