One Tank Trips: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Summertime is officially vacation season, but going on trips with the family doesn't have to break the bank.

NewsCenter 16’s Melissa Stephens has some ideas for those who want to take a trip this summer on one tank of gas.

Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a city about 70 miles northeast of South Bend, and there are plenty of hidden gems in the city.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is right in the heart of downtown, and it’s a free museum open to the public.

“We’re a museum of history, science and technology,” Museum Director Bill McElhone said.

The museum houses plenty of interactive exhibits that walk through Kalamazoo’s history and invented technology.

Admission into the museum is free, and they’re open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday and holidays 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is located at 230 N. Rose Street.

For more information, click here.

A must-stop just outside of Kalamazoo is the Air Zoo. There, you can see more than 50 rare and historic aircraft from different wars and time periods.

“We’re in the middle between museum, science center and amusement park,” said Michael Martin, guest experience and member engagement manager.

The Air Zoo houses carnival rides and aircraft simulators, and one of the neatest attractions that brings in visitors from around the world is the SR-71 Blackbird, the fastest plane created by man.

“It’s a very fast spy plane meant to spy on Russia back in the Cold War,” Martin said. “It can outrun any missile ever designed. Didn’t need weapons because it would just turn on the gas.”

Admission to the Air Zoo is $15.95 for adults and $14.95 for children.

Special discounts are offered to seniors and military veterans.

The Air Zoo is located at 6151 Portage Road in Portage. For more information, click here .

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Kalamazoo, stop at the Kalamazoo Beer Exchange.

The bar and grill is a market exchange with beer. At 6 p.m. each day, the prices of beer start changing every 15 minutes, and they fluctuate based on the popularity of each beer.

“And randomly, throughout the evening, we have market crashes," Bartender Katie Lampert said. “Sirens, and for the next minutes, the beers drop to the lowest, so they’re super cheap.”

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange is located at 211 E. Water St. For more information, click here.

