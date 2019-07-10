One Tank Trips: Holland, Michigan

Summertime is officially vacation season, but going on trips with the family doesn't have to break the bank.

NewsCenter 16’s Melissa Stephens has some ideas for those who want to take a trip this summer on one tank of gas.

Holland, Michigan, is about 90 miles from South Bend, and it’s a city known for its annual Tulip Time Festival in the spring.

But Holland has plenty to offer all throughout the year.

A new addition to Holland’s Centennial Park is a giant "Wizard of Oz" book cover made up of more than 6,000 living plants.

A yellow-brick road surrounds the living mosaic culture, and in August, six life-sized bronze Wizard of Oz characters will be displayed across the street from Centennial Park.

Another must-stop in Holland is the Holland Bowl Mill. The family-owned mill is the largest manufacturer of wooden bowls in the United States. The Holland Bowl Mill makes 800 to 1,000 wooden bowls by hand each week.

You can tour the mill Monday through Friday for free and watch the entire bowl-making process from start to finish. For more information on the Holland Bowl Mill, click here.

Another popular spot in Holland is Nelis’ Dutch Village.

"Nelis' Dutch Village is like a step back into the Netherlands about 100 years ago on a day when a festival came to town,” President Joseph Nelis said.

There, you and the family can enjoy a variety of activities like rides and attractions, a petting zoo and old Dutch craft demonstrations. You can’t leave Nelis’ before seeing the Dutch Folk Dancers perform.

Admission to Nelis’ Dutch Village is $13 for adults and $11 for kids. For more information, click here.

And before you leave Holland, you have to stop at the Windmill Island Gardens. There, you can tour an incredible windmill that was brought from the Netherlands in 1964. In addition to touring the windmill, you can also explore the 36 acres of gardens filled with annual flowers.

Other attractions at Windmill Island Gardens include an antique Dutch carousel for kids to ride and a street organ from the Netherlands.

Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information, click here.

