Olympic champion raises awareness about dementia in Elkhart

An Olympic champion is in Michiana to raise awareness and advocate for people with dementia.

Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community teamed up with Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen to host the 2019 Memories Matter Charity Golf Classic.

Jansen shared his personal story of how dementia has impacted his life. He also helped get the word out about Hubbard Hill.

"I feel like this is a place where there's hope for them," he said. "It's like a new home for them. They have little homes, they have yards, they have things. It's safe. And they have almost extended families with where they're at now. So, it's new and different, and I think it's going to catch on."

Jansen will champion the cause by making a variety of other appearances in Michiana throughout the month.

