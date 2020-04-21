Olympia Candy Kitchen offers "Kirb" side service during pandemic

Like restaurants across the country, Olympia Candy Kitchen in Goshen was forced to adjust to these hard times.

Kare Andersen, 4th generation operator, wanted to continue serving customers food and candy during the pandemic, so he came up with the idea to build a temporary entrance in front of the store.

The entrance consists of two windows, one for paying and another one for picking up food.

The new entrance is called "Kirb" side service, which is named after former employee Kirby Whitehead who passed away in October.

"[He] worked here for over 50 years and was a mentor of mine," said Andersen.

Kirby's picture can be seen in both windows of the new entrance.

Customers are encouraged to call ahead and order their food or candy, then come pick it up at the window. Walk up customers are also welcome.

"We're 108 years old, so we made it through the Great Depression," Andersen said. "We've made it through a lot of ups and downs throughout the years, as a lot of people have, but we survived the Great Depression, we should be able to survive this."

Olympia Candy Kitchen is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays.

