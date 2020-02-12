Olympia Candy Kitchen gears up for Valentine's Day

Olympia Candy Kitchen has been a staple in Goshen for 108 years.

They're known for delicious, hand-made treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth.

And the popular place isn’t just known for its tasty treats – it’s also packed with history. The shop is barely touched, still showcasing original stools, ceilings, lights and wooden booths. There are also quite a few special items on display, including a letter from former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

And they're also gearing up for Valentine's Day, with plenty of heart shaped treats available.

"I think there's people that come in and get the same every year,” said Kare Andersen, 4th generation operator of the shop. “Turtles are always the most popular, but a lot of these hearts as well."

Olympia Candy Kitchen also offers breakfast and lunch every day except Wednesdays.

