Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens in Mishawaka

Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened Wednesday on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Ollie's thought twice about opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Official limited 'in-store' customers to just 50 so requirements on physical distancing could be easily met.

"At the end of the day we do offer a significant number of essential items," Ken Missig said. "We thought we had a place to fill and a void to fill and help with the community out by providing a way to get those items."

Ollie's essential items include food, over the counter medicine and cleaning supplies.