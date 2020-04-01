Old Mishawaka hospital could reopen if coronavirus cases surge

An expected surge of coronavirus cases in Indiana could lead to the reopening of the old St. Joseph Hospital near downtown Mishawaka.

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in Indiana in mid-April or May.

The old St Joseph Hospital building stands five stories tall and could hold up to 160 beds. It’s envisioned that satellite hospitals would be used to treat less critical patients, freeing up room for more critical patients at established medical institutions.

“If we had to open a vacant facility that can house 160 beds or something, but it might be we outfit 10 or 20 beds first and do it incrementally as the need arises," said St. Joseph Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Dr. Fox is hoping for the best while planning for the worst. “If we really just need rooms with beds and linens and things like that, then a hotel or a dorm room or that might be easier to activate on short order.”

Dr. Fox says a couple of 40-bed rehabilitation hospital sites in Mishawaka are also being considered to plan for the surge.

The St. Joseph Rehabilitation Institute closed last October, while Vibra Rehabilitation was set to open for business in April.

“The whole effort to flatten the curve is really key,” said Dr. Fox. “We could have the same number of patients, and if we have them over a four- or six-month period as opposed to a one-month period, it has much less of a dramatic impact in our existing health care infrastructure. If we really could spread this thing out over many months, we may not have to activate any of these things.”