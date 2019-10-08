Ohio man charged in Plymouth motel shooting has past record

16 News Now is learning more about the man who was found with a bulletproof vest and at least two guns at a Super 8 Motel in Plymouth Saturday.

Cory Craig

Cory David Craig, 31, is currently in the Marshall County Jail facing one felony charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He told police his gun went off by accident inside the motel, according to a criminal complaint. The bullet pierced through multiple units and scared guests, but no one was hurt.

"It was a scary situation," motel guest Zachary Arywest said. "If this guy would have pulled a gun on them, shots would have fired out."

While Craig is new to Marshall County authorities, he is known to officials back home in Ohio. The Montgomery County, Ohio, Prosecutor's Office confirmed there is currently an unrelated felony warrant out for Craig's arrest.

16 News Now also found several municipal cases for Craig online, including for intoxication and for disorderly conduct. The oldest is for assault and resisting arrest from November 2018.

Craig was given suspended jail time, continued mental health treatment and probation through 2021.

"To this point, we have not uncovered anything that he had some ulterior motive for being in Plymouth or doing any action," Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said. "So, we're still checking into everything. We have reached out to the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives]. The weapons he possessed at the time of the arrest he did have legally."

The chief says Craig's car was filled with his personal belongings, however, police do have his weapons.

Craig will appear in court Nov. 5.

