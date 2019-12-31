Officials urge caution as slick roads make for dangerous New Year's Eve

Snowy conditions caused slick roads Tuesday morning, making it a rough start to New Year’s Eve.

Lieutenant Tim Williams from the Mishawaka Police Department urges drivers to be extra cautious if they plan on heading out Tuesday night to ring in the New Year.

Williams warns that there will be extra patrols out, making sure nobody is driving under the influence.

"We're going to ask that you be responsible,” said Williams. “Make that choice today that you're going to use a designated driver or take a Lyft or Uber. You know, it's a lot cheaper than getting arrested and paying bond."

It's been nine years since there have been any fatalities on the roads in St. Joseph County during the New Year’s Eve holiday, and Williams hopes Tuesday will mark ten years.

