Officials talk regulations before new marijuanna dispensary opens in Niles

The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce is advising employers to put their businesses first when addressing marijuana use at work.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in the state of Michigan, it has created a buzz unlike before but has also created a lot of questions.

Chamber members answered some of those questions at an educational seminar with several local business leaders Thursday.

“We are trying to help our members understand the law, help them comply with the law as best we can,” chamber member Wendy Block said.

With marijuana now legal, businesses have struggled with how to regulate it. However, Niles Community Development Department Director Sanya Vitale says the goal of hosting educational seminars is to help teach those businesses how to handle it.

“What we really are trying to do is work with businesses to teach them and guide them on their responsibilities as employers,” Vitale said.

Oftentimes, Block says employers are unsure what to do when they don’t have proof of an employee under the influence of marijuana at work.

“Do you terminate an employee who tests positive for marijuana even if you can’t prove if they are under the influence or impaired?” Block asked.

The answer to that question is it is totally up to the employer.

Article 23 of Michigan’s drug and alcohol testing guidelines states an employer can request an employee to take a drug test if they belief he or she is under influence, have any objective facts or if an employee violates the work drug policy.

However, an employee may refuse a drug test. If they do, Article 23 says, in part, “The employee shall be warned that such refusal constitutes grounds for discipline equivalent to discipline imposed for a positive test result.”

Simply put, an employee could lose his or her job if he or she does not submit to the drug test.

Block says she has found that the most effective way to regulate marijuana use at work is it to treat it like alcohol.

“We are treating this like alcohol – suspicion based – and that is how we decided we will move forward,” Block said.

And as the sales of recreational marijuana also continue to move forward, so has the excitement behind it, says Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Executive Director Robin Schneider.

“I think everyone has a little bit to be excited about because lots of companies, not just cannabis companies, are beginning to see the increased revenue that this industry has created for Michigan,” Schneider said.

Remember, only adults 21 years and older can possess up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana outside of their home and up to 10 ounces inside their home.

Public consumption and driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal in the state of Michigan. Marijuana is only allowed to be consumed on private property away from the public eye.

