Officials search late abortion doctor's South Bend properties

A news conference was held Thursday in front of the Women's Pavilion in South Bend regarding the investigation into a late abortion doctor's former clinic.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on Sept. 3.

More than a week later, Illinois authorities found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains at his personal property.

Klopfer also operated clinics in Indiana, including South Bend.

On Thursday, St. Joseph County officials revealed that they are searching the Women's Pavilion and a vacant lot in the 1200 block of Lincoln Way for fetal remains.

"At this point, I can tell you there are no fetal remains here. They're still investigating, still looking, but there does not appear to be any fetal remains here," St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said. "They are also, meaning the AG's office, is also reviewing to determine whether the appropriate disposal and review of medical records was conducted."

