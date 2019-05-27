Officials may have possession of missing South Bend man's kayak

Indiana Conservation Officers have taken possession of a light-colored Oru Kayak believed to belong to Jacob Sandy.

Sandy was last seen back on May 18 at the Indiana Dunes National Park, and multiple agencies have been looking for any sign of him ever since.

According to a release, the unoccupied kayak was observed near shore in New Buffalo on Tuesday, May 21, and was later picked up by an unidentified individual. That individual immediately reached out to law enforcement after seeing an image of Sandy's kayak last week.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.