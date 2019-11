Officials are investigating two overnight house fires within one hour of each other and one mile apart.

Crews responded to the 900 block of North Johnson Street around 12:02 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch tells 16 News Now the home was empty.

One hour later, crews responded to the 500 block of North Walnut Street at 1:05 a.m.

The home was also empty.

No one was injured.

