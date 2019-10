Officials are investigating the cause of multiple small fires inside of a Walmart.

Crews responded to the store in the 2000 block of 11th Street just after 1:30 Thursday morning.

16 News Now has learned the store was evacuated for a short time.

Fire crews cleared the store just before 4:30 a.m.

It is unclear if those fires were intentionally set.

Stay with 16 News Now for the latest on this story.