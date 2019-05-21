Officials investigate, alleged Stevensville school threat deemed not credible

Police are investigating after a student allegedly made a comment about shooting up Lakeshore Middle School in Stevensville.

On Monday, a letter was sent out to parents saying that officials were made aware of the threat and talked with the student immediately.

While the threat was deemed not credible, district officials said they are taking appropriate action against the student, who will not be in school while the investigation is taking place.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the school.

