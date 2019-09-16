Officials identify woman found dead at St. Joseph Co. hotel

Officials have identified the woman who was found dead Sunday morning at the Rodeway Inn in St. Joseph County.

That's in the 50000 block of State Road 933, between Cleveland and Darden roads.

Police were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a call of a naked black man shooting a gun in the hotel parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in one of the rooms.

She was identified Monday afternoon as Jenna Lynn Vanhorn, a 22-year-old from South Bend.

An autopsy was conducted Monday, and the forensic pathologist determined Vanhorn's cause of death to be gunshot wound and the manner of death to be homicide.

As of late Monday afternoon, no suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

