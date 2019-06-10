Officials identify man who died in police chase

Officials have identified the man who died after a police chase in Elkhart ended in a crash.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call near the 2200 block of Morehouse. The caller reported that they could hear a female screaming.

As officers arrived, they saw a person leaving in an SUV. They decided to follow it, and a chase ensued.

After disregarding the railroad crossing arms at Main and Middlebury streets, the SUV hit a parked car before striking a landscape planter. The SUV ended up crashing into the post office on Main Street.

The driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, he was identified as Michael Mattox, a 31-year-old from Elkhart.

Officials from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating.

