Officials identify human remains found at Osceola cemetery

The human remains found earlier this year at an Osceola cemetery are those of Natily Franklin, a 41-year-old from Decatur.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) received confirmation from the Indiana State Police laboratory and made the announcement Wednesday.

The remains were found on March 21, 2019, in the 10000 block of McKinley Highway in Osceola.

Since November 2018, Michigan State Police have been investigating Franklin’s disappearance.

Lonnie Painter, a 57-year-old St. Joseph County man at the center of a federal weapons investigation, may have helped bail Franklin out of jail just days before she disappeared.

