Officials find body of teen who went missing in Lake Michigan

Officials have found the body of a South Bend teen who went missing Saturday while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Seventeen-year-old Ra-Hem Mason, a Washington High School student, went missing at Washington Park in Michigan City at around 7 p.m. A witness says he went underwater and did not resurface.

Michigan City firefighters arrived to search the water, but high waves and currents prevented a search by divers. The U.S. Coast Guard searched by boat and by air.

Mason's body was found in Berrien County.

On Wednesday, Mason’s mother told WNDU she believes there should have been more warning signs about dangerous conditions at the beach, and she hopes more is done in the future to prevent deaths.

