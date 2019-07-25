Officials urge drivers to be cautious on the road as school year approaches

The first day of school is right around the corner for Michiana kids.

That’s why officials are urging drivers to be cautious while on the road, especially when driving through school zones.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone suggests drivers follow the school zone speed limit all year in order to build the habit of going that speed during the school year.

“You’ve probably not paid attention all summer,” said Cherrone. “Get back in the habit of doing that.”

And with the approaching school year comes school buses on the road. It’s imperative that drivers stop when the red stop arm is extended on school buses.

“It’s sad that we have to have cameras on a safety device because of people who have no disregard for human life,” Cherrone said. “Those arms are there for a reason. Those flashing lights are there for a reason.”

Cherrone suggests parents purchase reflective vests for when their kids ride their bikes or walk to school. Bike helmets are also important in protecting kids while riding bikes.

